The star has revelled in a new role at Hibs on loan from Sunderland - as he opens up on his future beyond this season.

Nectar Triantis has revealed his gratitude for Hibs head coach David Gray after making him a midfield enforcer - as the Sunderland loanee opens up on his future.

The Australian has turned from defender to dominant engine room enforcer in his second loan spell at the club. It’s put him on the radar for an international call-up in March and Sunderland have provided their support to him throughout his loan.

Gray has used Triantis regularly and the midfielder couldn’t be more thankful, as he opened up on his role with Sunderland’s club media. He said: “I am loving every moment with Hibs, I think everyone can see that from my performances. My whole game is developing to a new level. I feel like a different player to last season. The biggest challenge has been overcoming adversity. I have had a lot of growing up to do but I am constantly working hard to continue this momentum.

“I have always been comfortable playing in midfield, but the switch has been really interesting. I can express myself with that freedom. When you are enjoying your football, you will play anywhere. The move has been everything I could have hoped for as I continue my development.

“This is a great club which is allowing me to showcase myself week in and week out. The Manager (David Gray) has been brilliant for me. He has helped me develop my career and my new position. Consistently playing in the league has taught me so much. The Premiership is so competitive. The supporters are fantastic. You’re competing against some of Europe’s elite, and we’ve had some great recent challenges against Celtic and Rangers.”

Triantis joined Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners in 2023 and is contracted until 2027 at the club. He added on his future beyond his Hibs loan: “Sunderland are always checking in and giving me feedback. They have been massively supportive with everything. I still talk to a lot of the lads. Especially Chris (Rigg) and Leo (Hjelde).

“I am not surprised to see the side doing so well. When you have a group of players who are constantly gathering experience, eventually the young stars will shine. I have a lot of love for Sunderland. This is my club. The aim is to be a consistent feature in red and white one day, but for now, I am focusing on my time with Hibs.

“I am pushing really hard to be at the top of my game and achieve a call-up to the national team. There is a camp in March that I have hope for but if not, I will keep working. Every player dreams of featuring for their country and I am no different. I’d like to think I am going in the right direction to merit an inclusion.”