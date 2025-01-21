Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hibs head coach has told fans what he expects in the rest of the January transfer window.

David Gray is confident of Hibs doing transfer business before the end of the January window.

The head coach’s side are enjoying strong form but they could add to their ranks in pursuit of a European place. They coasted past Clydebank in the Scottish Cup over the weekend, now facing Ayr United in the last 16, and meet Ross County on Saturday.

So far, Nohan Kenneh has moved on loan to the Staggies, Jake Doyle-Hayes has departed and Josh O’Connor has joined Crusaders on a permanent deal. Speaking on Premier Sports, Gray says he would anticipate some movement before the end of the transfer period.

He said: “I think the challenge is always to try and end the window in a more positive place than when you started. I think that's clear but the work's never ending. We're trying to obviously look at targets all the time and try and strengthen in areas which if we think something can be done that'll make us better, we're looking to do that.

“We've also got the luxury of, or the benefit of, players coming back from long-term injuries. Kieran Bowie managed to get minutes to the weekend, which is a huge plus. He's been out for a number of months, which is a blow for him. When he first joined the club, he was desperate to do well. Started well with a few cameo appearances and then picked up that injury. So players like him coming back will feel like new signings.

“We've also got Joe Newell, who's been out at the moment. Miko, centre-forward, been out for a while. Elie Youan, add to that list as well. And the only one that's probably going to be slightly longer is Marvin Ekpiteta. These are all key members of our squad. So to have them back, hopefully in a few weeks rather than anything else, will be a real boost for us as well.

“If we can add to that, something that makes the squad better, then hopefully as I've just touched on there we can end the window in a much stronger place than when we started it. I think we're always looking. I think you're always trying to move things on. I know that's the political answer you're always going to get from me at this stage, but whilst the window's open, you always need to be proactive.

“You need to be moving all the time. I do expect there to be movement before the window closes. And I think as it goes on, the closer you get towards the end of the window, you do see things happening a lot more and a lot quicker. So I do expect there to be movement.”

Garvan Stewart has arrived from Bournemouth as the club’s head of recruitment, with Malky Mackay also on the scene as sporting director. Gray has opened up on the structure on how targets are put to him and what input he had. The boss added: “Since I've joined the club, obviously, Malky is the Sporting Director and then Garvan’s came in as Head of Recruitment. So between everyone involved at the football club, the process of bringing Garvan in is great because of the knowledge he's got.

“The experience he's got, the network he's obviously got as well, having worked for so long down south. So that was great to be able to bring him into the club. Straight away, you're seeing the targets that he's identifying and the work that's going on all the time. Naturally, when everyone talks about it now when the window's been open, but the work is never really ending all the time. You're always preparing for the next window coming up and what the squad looks like.

“You've already had discussions about the end of the season and what that looks like because we're in a bit of a real transitional season, not just because it's my first job in the role, but also because of the number of players that are out of contract at the end of this season and players that were brought in at the start of the season. So there's a lot of moving parts that we always need to be proactive with and I think that's the key to it.

“It's about making sure we are working really close every day, but my role within it, they'll be doing the work every day and I'll be dipping in and out and making sure we're all on the same page and that's where we are right now which is working really well. At times, there will be players that I know myself and I've identified.

“There's times when it might just be when you need position X and position X would be a position we want to fix or want to look to improve or need to be replaced and then they'll go away and draw up the list as well, from a data point of view, but also if it can be done. You've also got the knowledge and experience of Malky overseeing that as well, which is great.

“So all together, we come up with a list of what we believe are targets that can make us better in they positions and then ultimately, collectively, we decide who we think is the best one and I’ll have the say at the very end to say there's your one, two, three, four targets for position X. Put them in an order which you would like them to be done in. Now, it's not always a go and get number one. It's the ideal scenario. It doesn't always work like that, clearly, because circumstances, there's always a lot of interest from other clubs and then you have to take into account the financial side that can it be done, what that looks like and does it benefit the football club.

“It is a process that you go through. Ultimately, you want to try and get as many of these new recruits right because you're always judged on that and then you're going to be judged by how quickly they can settle in. So there's lots of things you can take into consideration. It is a real process. It's not just as simple as, I really like that player, let's go and get him, that's for sure.”