Hearts and Hibs have both discovered who they will face in the next round of the Scottish Cup.

David Gray’s side were the first out the hat conducted by former Scotland international Alan Hutton and ex-Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart. They have been drawn away to Ayr United, the Championship side managed by former Easter Road midfielder Scott Brown and with another ex-Hibee as Steven Whittaker his assistant manager.

It’s an all-Premiership tie for Neil Critchley and co for Hearts to look forward to. They will travel to St Mirren next month in a tricky tie to navigate. Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee Rangers and St Johnstone all have home ties against lower league opposition. Livingston host Cove Rangers.

Both Edinburgh sides were in fourth round action over the last weekend in a break from their respective Premiership campaigns. Hearts kicked off the weekend’s actions in front of TV cameras away at Highland League side Brechin City, and came out 4-1 winners.

They were handed a shock early on when the Glebe Park side got themselves in front but a Yan Dhanda effort from range proved the catalyst for an easy win in the end. Elton Kabangu got a double on the night and Kevin McHattie put one into his own net.

Hibs meanwhile were in action the following day against West of Scotland Football League outfit Clydebank. They coasted to a 3-0 success at Easter Road thanks to strikes from Martin Boyle and Rudi Molotnikov. Hearts host Kilmarnock at the weekend and Hibs are on the road to Ross County as league business returns.

Ayr United vs Hibs

Celtic vs Raith Rovers

St Mirren vs Hearts

Rangers vs Queen’s Park

Livingston vs Cove Rangers

Aberdeen vs Dunfermline Athletic

St Johnstone vs Hamilton

Dundee vs Airdrie