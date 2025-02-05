There was recognition for Hearts manager Neil Critchley after his side embarked on an improved run of form.

Hearts manager Neil Critchley has received recognition for his side’s remarkable upturn in form since the turn of the year.

After rounding off their fixtures for 2024 with a home defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hibs and a 2-2 draw against Ross County, Hearts embarked on fine run of form in the new year as a Musa Drammeh goal gave them all three points against Motherwell and kickstarted a six-match unbeaten run. Just days later, in-form left-back James Penrice got the only goal of a narrow win at Dundee United before Critchley’s side battled to a goalless draw at stuttering Aberdeen.

Attentions turned towards a Scottish Cup tie as Yan Dhanda and January signing Elton Kabangu netted in a 4-1 win at Brechin City before the opening month of the year was rounded off with a 3-2 home win against Kilmarnock. Those results and a big win at Dundee in their first game of February have allowed Hearts to force their way into the battle for European places this season.

Rangers, Celtic and Hibs have all impressed in a number of competitions over the last five weeks - but it is Hearts boss Critchley that has landed the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month Award and he quickly deflected any praise towards other key figures involved at Tynecastle.

After receiving the award in person, the Hearts boss told the club’s official website: “I’d like to dedicate this award to all of the staff, not just at Oriam but at Tynecastle too, and the players who have performed very well in the month of January. It’s a huge collective effort that helps us to perform from game to game and our appreciation goes to everyone who contributes in making this happen. Lastly to our supporters who continuously back our team home and away; thank you.”

Critchley will hope his side can continue their impressive form when they travel to Premiership rivals St Mirren for a Scottish Cup fifth round tie on Monday night.

