Hearts and Hibs players of the past have walked out at their current club | SNS Group

Former Hearts and Hibs players are part of the walkout.

A clutch of former Hearts and Hibs players are amongst those to have walked out of Hamilton amid an issue over wages.

The Championship club responded quickly to reports on Thursday that revealed players had refused to train after finding out they had not been paid. Managed by former Hibs midfielder and Hearts coach John Rankin, an “ongoing issue” over payment of wages has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Hearts men Euan Henderson, Nikolay Todorov Dylan McGowan Oli Shaw, Scott Martin and Steven Bradley are the former Hibs stars currently in South Lanarkshire. A statement reads ahead of the weekend clash with Ayr United: “In light of tabloid reports, the club can formally confirm that there is a live and ongoing issue, which is in the process of being resolved.

“Due to the very specific nature of this issue with our nominated bank the club proactively contacted all players and coaching staff in advance of training, in an attempt to identify who had and who had not received their scheduled pay from (Wednesday)’s payroll run.

“Any players, coaches or staff who confirmed that they have been affected, have also been advised and reassured of payment facilities being made available to them imminently by the club whilst we seek to resolve the matter with our bank and their internet banking platform respectively.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the club have expressed our sincerest of apologies to all staff members affected as well as given them the reassurance that the new measures being implemented will prevent a reoccurrence of such an issue arising again in the future.”