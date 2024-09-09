Former Hearts and Hibs stars embroiled in social media war of words over rivals verdict as brutal blows traded
A pair of former Hearts and Hibs stars have found themselves at the centre of a social media back and forth.
Stephane Adam was at Tynecastle between 1997-2001, winning the Scottish Cup while wearing maroon. Tam McManus meanwhile was on the other side of the city at Easter Road between 1997-2005, and the pair have kept their ex-clubs close to heart since their playing days.
McManus has a newspaper column surrounding Hibs and responding to a headline attached to his latest, which suggested David Gray’s side can claim bragging rights over Hearts, Adam was scathing. He tweeted: “A new season begins and always the same story. this guy is never tired. he must be a sadomasochist !!”
It was something picked up on by McManus and fans on both sides, with the former forward leaving no stone unturned with his response, which included a call to ex-Hibs player and manager John Hughes. He said: “Stephane c’mon man.
“Honestly any more of your p*** and i will get big Yogi to you again. F****** terrified of him you were. I’m actually sure you still have the s**** stained shorts of when the big man threw you about like a wet tracksuit at Tynecastle in the Millennium Derby.”
Neither side in Edinburgh have started their Premiership campaigns brilliantly, with both still seeking their first victories. Hibs played out a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock before the international break and take on St Johnstone at home this Saturday while after a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United, Hearts go seeking their maiden victory away at in-form Celtic.
