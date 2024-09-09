SNS Group

The Spanish striker was not registered with UEFA for Conference League matches

Musa Drammeh is conspicuous by his absence since joining Heart of Midlothian on a three-year contract in June. He left Sevilla B for Edinburgh seeking regular first-team football, but has instead been given a watching brief. Two goals in a closed-door win against St Johnstone last week are the highlights of his Hearts career to date as he remains without a competitive appearance.

Concern grew when he was omitted from the Tynecastle club’s European squad. Between the A list and B list, a total of 42 players were registered with UEFA last Thursday for forthcoming Conference League ties. Drammeh’s name was notably absent. Midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof was also left out as he recovers from injury, and there was no place for third-choice goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

There is no need to panic regarding Drammeh, for the Spanish forward still has plenty time on his side at the age of 22. Supporters expected to at least have seen him in a meaningful game by now, but coaching staff feel patience is required. So far, Drammeh has struggled to earn a regular place among Hearts’ substitutes and is probably the very definition of a ‘project player’ right now. He has ability - pace, versatility, and perhaps a raw goalscoring instinct at times - but Riccarton staff believe he still needs some refining to be ready for Scottish football.

It is hoped he can first establish himself in domestic matchday squads in the weeks to come, leaving others to navigate European matches. Asked by the Edinburgh News exactly why Drammeh was not named in Hearts’ Conference League squad, head coach Steven Naismith revealed the reasoning. “It's just where he sits within the squad at the moment. He hasn't had a lot of first-team football [in his career]. With every week and month that has passed, he has improved,” said Naismith.

“I'm hoping we will start to see him involved a bit more because he does bring something different. It's just trying to get that consistency level from him. With the amount of games we have, you will probably see him getting involved more in the league games on a Sunday.”

Drammeh can operate as a centre-forward or in a wide attacking role. Hearts don’t intend to restrict him to one position and want him to develop and learn in both. “Yeah, I think both. He has come through a decent academy so he does have the understanding of playing in wide areas. More so with out-of-possession stuff. That's an area where we see him being really strong,” added Naismith.

“He understands when he is pressing, how to press and shut off a passing lane, or when he can gamble when the ball is on the other side of the pitch. That part is good when he is playing in the wider areas. I don't think he has played too much through the middle but we have done a bit of work with him in training and he is a handful. With his size, he's got a bit of physicality. He is happy to put his body on the line and make challenges. That can be effective up front.”