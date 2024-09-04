Former Hearts and Hibs stars form part of Man Utd hero's backroom staff as he makes return to management
A pair of former Hearts and Hibs players will form part of a Manchester United hero’s backroom staff at his latest club.
Steve Bruce has returned to the English game as manager of League One side Blackpool. The 63-year-old has won three Premier League titles as a player at Man Utd and his managerial career has spanned across clubs like Wigan, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Newcastle United and more.
Now he is moving to Blackpool, and forming part of his first team coaching core is Stephen Dobbie. The former forward spent two years at Hibs between 2003-2005 and had multiple stints as a player at Blackpool, where has worked across a variety of coaching roles since 2022.
Steve Agnew is Bruce’s assistant with another ex-Blackpool star in Richard Keogh the other first team coach. Steve Banks is retained as the club’s goalkeeping coach, with the 53-year-old having had four years as a Hearts player between 2005-2009. He also had the same duration of time with Blackpool between 1995-1999.
Owner Simon Sadler said: "I'm confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club. His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.
“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us. Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former-players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities. We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”
