Hearts move for Graeme Jones as talks take place

The Scottish Football Association’s performance director, Graeme Jones, is wanted by Hearts as they look to fill the void left by sporting director Joe Savage. Talks have taken place but Jones, if appointed, would hold a slightly different remit to Savage, who resigned from his role at Tynecastle Park in May.

Jones has worked for the SFA for almost nine years in a variety of positions and Hearts admire his variety of skills and experience. His background in sports science, medicine, performance data and analysis would allow him to oversee various areas of the football department at Riccarton. He also has a strong reputation for cultivating relationships with players and coaches.

Hearts feel he could be an asset to their senior staff if talks reach a successful conclusion. Savage stepped down earlier this year after three and a half years as the club’s sporting director. Jones would not be a like-for-like replacement as his skillset is more wide-ranging, but he is capable of fulfilling the same duties in addition to others.

He was promoted to the technical director’s job at Hampden Park in December last year. Previously, he worked for the association for six years as head of high performance and, before that, head of football science and medicine. Jones has also held roles as a UEFA fitness coach and as head of sports science at Raith Rovers.

He worked closely with Scotland coach Steve Clarke and the national team at Euro 2024 in Germany but is now on Hearts’ wanted list. The Edinburgh club are not rushing to make an immediate appointment and will also look at other candidates for the job.

