The former Hearts star played a key role in promotion

A former Hearts man has struck the most telling blow for Portsmouth as the Fratton Park club sealed their return to the Championship.

Victory over Barnsley on Tuesday night ensures they will win English League One this season after a hard-fought campaign. They have lost just four times this season, and they were twice behind against Barnsley. Portsmouth trailed 2-1 heading into the final 10 minutes before Colby Bishop levelled up.

Then on 89 minutes, Conor Shaughnessy headed home to deliver title glory. The former Hearts and Leeds United centre-back has been a stalwart this season with 43 league outings out of a possible 44. After coming through the Leeds academy, his first move away from Elland Road was to Gorgie in 2019.

He made 11 appearances before moving on at the end of his loan, taking a place on the bench during the 2019 Scottish Cup final versus Celtic. He’s since feature for Rochdale, Burton Albion and Mansfield Town. Shaughnessy said to club media of his joyous moment: “It’s a difficult one to sum up. This is what you dream of when you’re growing up – the nights like these.