Steven Naismith says Hearts infrastructure is a big reason behind the success his side are having on the park.

The former Scotland international recently celebrated a year at the helm, and having come under scrutiny early in his tenure, has currently got Hearts sitting in third spot. European football of some kind is booked for next season and they face Rangers on Scottish Cup semi-final business this Sunday.

Football has turned more trigger-happy when it comes to the managerial scene. Aberdeen, Hibs, Ross County, St Johnstone and Rangers are among the Premiership clubs to changes bosses at least once this season and others have had their critics. At Hearts, the club board have stood by Naismith through the good and bad.

When the outside noise became apparent, nobody buckled, which Naismith insists speaks to the strong infrastructure. He explained: "Massive. I can't emphasise enough how big that's been. I think if I'd had the interim job and getting to the summer, at most other clubs you probably don't get thought about for the job permanently. That only happens here, for me.

“I think then the first two or three months, the outside noise could have played a part. It didn't because internally it was very comfortable and everybody believed what I was telling them. That has transpired which is good. It's been massive.

“With the infrastructure in terms of the squad, the playing budget, the demand is in the opposite of that where my experience as a player helps me maybe deal with that better than others in the job. The way we recruit, all that helps.

“I could have taken another job without that backing and I am having to do everything and then something has to compromise, as I have spoken about how intense it is. That is without dipping into these other areas of the club that many other managers have to.

“I've had a lot of help but it's been a collective all the way through. That is why we are in this position, because we have a good strong board with people at the top who only want the best for the club and can see the bigger picture."

It’s not a special circumstance, but it is certainly becoming rare to have such backing in football. Naismith doesn’t take it for granted and hopes Hearts are now off stage one of the managerial success process.

He added: “I wouldn't say it's unique but it's uncommon. Going into it as a manager, you need to accept that is the reality and you are signing up for it. You can't grumble about it. I agree, I don't think it's right. Most clubs now that go through that pain inevitably have a bit of success.

“Then the appointment becomes a good appointment. It's the ones who are trigger happy and have three, four, five managers relatively quickly, you are never getting off stage one. You aren't getting that foundation to be built and to build upon.