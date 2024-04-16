SPFL boss uses Hearts and Hibs example as he explains how natural Scottish football order is being restored
Hearts and Hibs have rid themselves of ‘danger’ status as one SPFL boss sees a level of natural pyramid order being restored.
The Jambos have had two stints in the Scottish Championship in recent years, while Hibs found themselves in the division for three seasons after relegation in season 13/14. Rangers, Kilmarnock, Dundee and currently Dundee United have all had stints in the Championship too in recent years.
With the latter looking likely for title glory and promotion, and Livingston favourites for coming down, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reckons the likes of Hearts plus former club Hibs have now contributed to bigger sides taking their rightful Scottish football places. He told Fife Free Press: “In recent years we've had Hibs, Hearts, Rangers, Dundee United and Dundee out the top flight. But you don't really look at Hibs and Hearts now and think they're in any real big danger.
“You look at Aberdeen and you always think they'll be OK. I always am a firm believer of teams like Livingston and St Johnstone, who have done remarkably, but when you avoid relegation as many times as they have, eventually you're going to get it.
“They have deserved to be in the Premier League because that's what they've managed to achieve, but I think maybe other teams have taken their eye off the ball at times. Bigger fish like Dundee United yo-yoing a wee bit.
“Falkirk are going really well, they're coming back, Airdrie again a kind of older, traditional Scottish team coming back from being down in League 2, League 1 for a while but now they're back in the Championship. So it's starting to look like bigger teams moving up the pyramid but it can change quickly."
