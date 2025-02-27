A bold pitch for an ex-Hearts boss to take the manager’s chair at Rangers has been made.

A former Hearts managed has been boldly touted as someone who could have worked well as Rangers boss.

The Jambos secured a 3-1 victory over St Mirren in the Premiership on Wednesday night, and the game featured as part of BBC Scotland’s Sportsound programme. Barry Ferguson has been appointed Rangers manager until the end of the season after Philippe Clement was sacked, with that topic taking up significant airtime.

Hearts icon John Robertson was one person embroiled in debate after chief sports writer Tom English suggested the club had written off their chances of Europa League progress. That had former Hearts boss Craig Levein turning a shock pitch for management at Ibrox, with several pundits getting involved.

Here’s how the full debate played out.

Rory Loy: Tom, an experienced manager would not have taken that job for three months in the situation that Rangers are in.

John Robertson: I'll tell you who would've taken that three months, Craig Levein. If you went to Craig Levein and said, 'We want you to come into Rangers and sort this dressing room out, give them a kick up the backside and get a tune out them as best as you can', he would've come in and he'd have sorted out a few of those boys in there.

Leanne Crichton: They'd have been better keeping Clement, and I'm not being disrespectful to Craig Levein. Genuinely, you think that's going to put bums on seats and an energy into that stadium as well?

JR: No, no I don't.

LC: You could name a thousand folk who would take the job then. I didn't know they were recruiting BBC pundits. We should all have stuck our name in. Really disappointed there was no diversity when I saw the line up if I'm being honest!

JR: Correct, same here! People can say what they want and I wish the four boys the best of luck. I don't know Allan McGregor so much but I certainly know the other three really well and I hope they do well for their sake as well. But it is to appease the fans and it is to get bums on seats that is the main aspect of it. Rangers will hope that they do well. But what I'm saying is, if you wanted someone to go in and sort them out a wee bit, you think Craig Levein wouldn't take that on?

LC: Back yourself John before you back Craig. Put your own name in there.

JR: If they wanted someone experienced for three months, they could've gone that route and I'm sure Craig would've taken it. I'm not saying he's right or that it would've been the right thing to do. What I'm saying is though, you could've gone for slightly more experience than some boys out there.

RL: Tom's point is about experience in Europe and knocking out European sides with these types of ties.

JR: Craig Levein's won in Braga, stuff like that. He's managed in Europe before. A long time before, granted.

Stephen Craigan: Can we just confirm there's not a crash on the M77 after Robbo's comments there. Hopefully not. I imagine the buses are turning left. I understand that's the personality you're looking for, I'm not sure that's the name.

JR: I understand that, but what I'm saying is, he's also an ex-Scotland manager. He's an ex-international manager.

Kenny MacIntyre: It's certainly leftfield isn't it? Are you suggesting they've made the wrong move with the guys that have come in?

JR: No, no, no! We all agree they've made the sensible move. They had to calm everything down. The guys that they have put in are all well-known; they've all won loads of trophies at the club and have all got various levels of coaching experience. It's till the end of the season - unless they win the Europa League. One or two of them might be kept on by the new manager coming in, you just don't know.