The latest Edinburgh derby could prove to be pivotal for both Hibs and Hearts as they look to continue their recent fine form and push towards the European places.

Both sides have firmly moved on from their early season struggles and can now lay claim to the tag of genuine contenders for a place in continental competition next season. There is little between the Edinburgh rivals ahead of the game following their recent rejuvenation in fortunes and several key players have hit top form just in time for Sunday’s meeting at Easter Road.

For Hibs, the likes of on-loan Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis and forward Elie Youan have received praise from elsewhere and Hearts duo James Penrice and Blair Spittal have been lauded for their flourishing partnership down the left-hand side.