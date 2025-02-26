Both Capital clubs are pushing for European places in the Scottish Premiership

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed the match officials for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road. The game will be broadcast live on TV and carries huge signficance for both clubs as they push to secure one of the Scottish Premiership’s European places before the season ends in May.

The SFA have appointed John Beaton to referee the fixture, a decision certain to cause consternation among Hearts fans following their defeat by Rangers at Tynecastle Park earlier this month. With the scoreline at 1-1 in the second half of that match, Beaton did not award a penalty when Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala pushed Hearts teenager James Wilson over inside the penalty area. The Ibrox side mounted an instant attack to score through Vaclav Cerny, and VAR did not intervene despite checking the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SFA’s Key Match Incidents review panel admitted five days after the match that there had been an error by officials, and that VAR should have recommended an onfield review for a possible penalty. Hearts went on to lose the game 3-1 and remain upset that they could have taken a 2-1 lead had a penalty-kick been awarded.

Beaton’s assistants at Easter Road will be Daniel McFarlane and Chris Rae. Nick Walsh is in charge of VAR, assisted by Jonathan Bell. A sellout crowd is expected with both teams in good form heading into this encounter. Hibs have the edge in derby games so far this season. October’s 1-1 draw in Leith was followed by a 2-1 victory for David Gray’s side at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

Sky Sports will show the match live on their Sky Football channel, as well as Sky Sports Ultra HD. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.