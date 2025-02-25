Both the teenage striker’s siblings playing in the Riccarton youth academy

One Wilson teenager making a name for himself captured Hearts supporters’ attention recently. James, the prodigious 17-year-old striker, emerged from the Riccarton youth academy in 2023 and became a first-team regular with five goals to his name this season. If one precocious talent wasn’t enough, another two from the same household are following in his footsteps.

Wilson’s younger twin brothers, Alfie and Stanley, are part of the club’s under-16 squad and eager to emulate their elder sibling. Alfie is a right-back already getting game time with Hearts Under-18s and Stanley is a central midfielder just back from a UEFA development tournament in Cyprus with Scotland Under-16s. The prospect of all three Wilsons playing together in the Hearts first team is a dream, but a realistic one.

“We’ve had the chat about all three of us playing for Hearts at the same time. We talk about the family being a good five-a-side team,” smiled the eldest Wilson. “But yeah, that would be a great moment. The twins are both doing really well. Stanley has been away with Scotland Under-16s in Cyprus, he’s really enjoying their football and doing well.

“Alfie played for our 18s the other night and played 40 minutes. He played 90 the game before. They are doing really well and get a real kick off each other. Being twins, they are always competing against each other. I have chats with them and pass little bits on. Just what I’ve seen even when I’m watching them.”

Dad Michael and Mum Louise are unsure who should take credit for their three boys’ sporting prowess. “My dad? No, he really isn’t a player,” laughed Wilson. “A golfer, yeah. A footballer - you don’t want to see. We say our ability must come from our mum, but she never played. She thinks if she had then she’d have been the footballer.”

Mum and Dad are adamant that academic progress will not be forsaken despite the notable footballing prowess. Wilson already attends Balerno High School near the Hearts training ground on Edinburgh’s outskirts. There, he studies Advanced Higher PE and Higher maths. “It just takes a conscious effort from me to do the schoolwork at home and work hard at that. I am at Hearts most days. I probably go to school once a week at the moment,” he explained.

“When I am home I need to do the extra work to catch up. It’s hard but it will all be worth it. The teachers send work home for me. They have been very good and they email a lot, just on what I need to catch up on. The relationship is quite good and the school help out a lot. My Higher Maths is on 14 May. I don’t think that’s on a gameday, but I need to check! I am also doing advanced PE but that’s coursework. There is no exam.

Football and school split for the talented Riccarton academy graduate

“All the way through school it was 75 per cent school, 25 per cent football. Once I signed my pro deal, you realise that’s your full-time job and it becomes your priority. I am just trying to fit in school around football but it’s important for me as a back-up. I want to be a footballer but you see the amount of people who get to the highest level and fall off. Or even get to the level I am at just now, and fall off. It could be one injury. I might need to rely on these qualifications to do something after football. My mum and dad both went to university. They are big into school and working hard. It’s the same with my brothers. ‘It’s a balance,’ is how they put it.”

Using time efficiently is something the eldest Wilson learned quickly as he juggles school and professional football. For the practical element of his PE course, he handed teacher Mr May a ticket to Hearts’ Premiership match against Rangers at Tynecastle Park last week. “Thirty per cent of the grade is your actual practical work. So I got my teacher a ticket to the Rangers game and that was my practical work,” he said. “I would hope I passed. I thought I played well that day. Hopefully he enjoyed it!

“I was always academic so getting the qualifications was kind of important to maybe go to Uni. But I don’t even know what I’d do at Uni. Maybe business, I quite like business. It’s about a back-up plan and the ability to go to Uni. To have that back-up plan is important.”

Wilson turns 18 next week and is looking forward to the occasion. He won’t focus too much on his birthday, however, with Hearts pushing for a top-six Premiership place, and possibly a European spot, plus the last four of the Scottish Cup. “I’ve not really got anything planned. I’m just looking forward to it. There are no parties - too much going on.”

He is aware that attending Balerno High means he is following in the footsteps of his Hearts team-mate Craig Gordon. “His picture is up on the wall. Every time I walk past I see that and am always reminded that he went there,” remarked Wilson. “I wouldn’t say I’m a celebrity yet! But you see the younger ones and they see me as a footballer now and not the school student, so it’s a bit weird getting used to that.

“There are no pictures of me but I need to give a shirt in soon. I think that might be going up on the wall. That will be a proud moment. The janitor is still just giving me a weird look at the minute. I think he’s come to terms with it.”

The Janitor in question asked Wilson last October if he had watched the previous day’s Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road. The player promptly informed him that he scored a late equaliser in the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. He wasn’t as well-known then as now, but soon the Wilson clan’s representation in Hearts’ team could multiply.