Two Hearts stars were identified as key in Sunday's win at Premiership rivals St Johnstone.

Hearts have been told who made the difference in their narrow win at St Johnstone on Sunday - and it wasn’t just two-goal hero Elton Kabangu.

Neil Critchley’s side travelled to McDiarmid Park looking to return to winning ways after a positive performance failed to reap rewards in a home defeat against Rangers seven days earlier. They made a positive start and got themselves in front nine minutes before half-time as Elton Kabangu continued his fine form by avoiding the offside flag and converting from close range. St Johnstone got themselves back on level-terms nine minutes after half-time when Adama Sidibeh grabbed his first league goal since August - but Hearts would not be denied.

Just three minutes after that equaliser, Kabangu came to the fore once again as the on-loan striker doubled his tally for the day and seven goals in as many games for Hearts with a typically ruthless finish. That was enough to ensure Critchley’s men made it five games unbeaten on the road and continued their push towards the European places this season.

There were several impressive performances across the Hearts side and left-back James Penrice earned a place in the WhoScored Premiership team of the week. However, former Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell pointed to another Hearts star as a key reason for their win at McDiarmid Park and believes he is shining in a new position within Critchley’s side.

He told Sportscene: “He came off in the latter stages of the game but I felt we we were starting to get towards that Lawrence Shankland we know and has been so influential in this division. (He is) playing a slightly different role, almost at the top of a diamond, just off the front, which I felt caused St Johnstone some problems in terms of who picks him up in the areas he roams into. Hearts have got this connection down the left-hand side which I think is really nice to watch at times. James Penrice, Blair Spittal, Kabangu and Shankland were involved in that today and that was really summed up in both goals.”