Premiership Team of the Weekend - Only 1 Hibs ace selected after incredible Celtic win as Hearts man makes cut

By Mark Carruthers
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

There were impressive wins for Hibs and Hearts - and players from both Edinburgh rivals have made the stats experts team of the weekend.

Hearts and Hibs boosted their hopes of securing a place in Europe with hard-earned wins over the weekend.

Hibs kicked off the Premiership weekend with a home clash against Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic on what would become a memorable day at Easter Road. Josh Campbell put David Gray’s men in control with two first-half goals - and they held on to secure a fine three points despite Daizen Maeda giving Celtic some hope of snatching a point when he reduced the arrears midway through the second-half.

That win came just over 24 before Hearts also continued their upturn in form by coming through a testing visit to St Johnstone with all three points. Elton Kabangu fired Hearts in front 11 minutes before half-time but his opener was cancelled out by an equaliser from Adama Sidibeh in the early stages of the second-half. However, it would be Hearts that would take the honours as Kabangu doubled his tally and ensured his side remain in the hunt for a European spot.

Unsurprisingly, Hibs and Hearts were represented in the Premiership team of the week - and we take a look at the 11 players selected by the stats experts at WhoScored.

WhoScored match rating: 7.7

1. Dimitar Mitov (Aberdeen)

WhoScored match rating: 7.7 | SNS Group

WhoScored match rating: 6.8

2. Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock)

WhoScored match rating: 6.8 | SNS Group

WhoScored match rating: 8.3

3. Ross Graham (Dundee United)

WhoScored match rating: 8.3 | SNS Group

WhoScored match rating: 7.9

4. Declan Gallagher (Dundee United)

WhoScored match rating: 7.9 | SNS Group

