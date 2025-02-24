Hearts and Hibs boosted their hopes of securing a place in Europe with hard-earned wins over the weekend.

Hibs kicked off the Premiership weekend with a home clash against Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic on what would become a memorable day at Easter Road. Josh Campbell put David Gray’s men in control with two first-half goals - and they held on to secure a fine three points despite Daizen Maeda giving Celtic some hope of snatching a point when he reduced the arrears midway through the second-half.

That win came just over 24 before Hearts also continued their upturn in form by coming through a testing visit to St Johnstone with all three points. Elton Kabangu fired Hearts in front 11 minutes before half-time but his opener was cancelled out by an equaliser from Adama Sidibeh in the early stages of the second-half. However, it would be Hearts that would take the honours as Kabangu doubled his tally and ensured his side remain in the hunt for a European spot.