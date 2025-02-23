Cammy Devlin is still missing from the Tynecastle squad following a head knock

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cammy Devlin is still unavailable for Hearts due to lingering effects from concussion, with manager Neil Critchley admitting the Australian is still not right. The Edinburgh club won 2-1 at St Johnstone on Sunday without Devlin, who has now missed their last two games following a head knock at St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

“Yeah, Cammy's not quite right unfortunately,” explained Critchley. “He's trained this week and we had to take a step back because he had effects after the training session where he wasn't right. We have to move backwards and give him time to rest and start to go again. It's been really frustrating for him and for us. His health is obviously the most critical or the most important thing. We'll look after him. I won't take any chances on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Devlin’s absence, Beni Bangingime anchored midfield alone and delivered an outstanding display on a sodden pitch as Elton Kabangu’s two goals won Hearts three vital Premiership points. “Beni, because he's playing in the middle on his own, he has to cover the ground,” said Critchley. “I thought he did it brilliantly well against Rangers last week. Today, he does a lot of unnoticed work. The ugly side of the game, the regains, interceptions, puts his foot in, breaks up play. He helps us to then set up a counter-attack or start off our attacks. The last two games, I think he's been fantastic.”

Hearts are hoping Devlin could be ready for Wednesday’s game against St Mirren but won’t push him. “We still hope so, yeah,” said Critchley. “Because that [effects] happened on Friday. He's still got the time. We just have to take it day by day and monitor him and see how he is. We're not ruling him out, that's for certain. Again, we're not going to take any chances either.”

Critchley offered plenty praise for his players after a hard-earned win. Kabangu opened the scoring but Adamah Sidibeh headed St Johnstone level early in the second half. Kabangu struck again quickly to restore Hearts’ lead and they held out for an important win in their quest to reach the top six. They also had goalkeeper Craig Gordon to thank for a magnificent save which stopped the hosts going ahead moments after the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old Scotland internationalist somehow got his left arm to Sam Curtis’ close-range header at the back post from substitute Stephen Duke-McKenna’s dangerous cross, and James Penrice headed the ball over for a corner. It was an instinctive stop at a crucial moment.

“It was an incredible save. It was a match-winning save,” said Critchley. “It doesn't surprise me, to be honest with you, because you see it every day in training. The way he trains, the way he conducts himself, he's invaluable to us. We go down the other end a minute or two minutes later and score the winner. That's the fine margins of this game. Anyone else, it probably would have been a goal, but Craigy's reflexes and reactions are unbelievable. That was a fantastic stop.

“These were hard-fought points. It was a difficult game because of the conditions and the pitch, obviously. I actually felt it probably played better than I thought it was going to. We've had to grind it out and it was fine margins, as it's been in all the games we've played against St Johnstone. It's an important three points, having lost last week, to bounce back and win. That sets us up nicely for an important week.

“We didn’t change our approach [because of the pitch]. You just speak about certain moments in the game that might happen. The mentality in these games is really important because, with the wind or the pitch or the rain, it's not easy sometimes to judge the ball or the balance of the ball. Your touch or your control can be off a little bit and that can sometimes affect you. It's just controlling the things that we can control. You've got to show real perseverance in terms of your mindset. I felt we did that, to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley was pleased with Kabangu and James Wilson, who again played in attack together supported by Lawrence Shankland at top of a diamond-shaped midfield. “When you're playing against a back three, sometimes the space is outside. St Johnstone had a back three with the wing-backs high, but it also always depends on where the three are on the pitch. Every situation is different. Sometimes it might be outside. Sometimes they might stretch and you can dive back inside them.”

Centre-back Michael Steinwender started the move which led to Hearts’ second goal with an incisive pass from defence to Shankland, who then moved the ball on to Kabangu. “For the second goal, we played through the middle of the pitch and then Elton's on the outside of the right-sided centre-back down the side. That's what you're trying to do,” explained Critchley. “Again, it's not always easy to do that. Playing the [diamond] formation, you can overload the middle of the pitch if you're prepared to make passes in the middle of the pitch, which is not easy.

“Michael waits on the ball, he pauses, which is really important because that allows the players to get into the right position. Just that extra one or two seconds allows Shanks to get in the position to receive the pass. Sometimes that can make people anxious when defenders are on the ball for a little bit of time. But not with Michael and Jamie [McCart] because they're good on the ball and they're calm. It was a terrific pass through the middle of the pitch. Shanks turns, slides a lovely weighted pass through and Elton finishes it off brilliantly well.”

Kabangu missed numerous scoring chances against Rangers last week but atoned in Perth. “I’m so pleased for Elton,” added Critchley. “He's such a positive guy, so infectious. Exactly the type of person we want to bring to Hearts with that character. Yes, he was disappointed after last week, naturally, but he doesn't let it affect him. He bounces back today because of his mentality, which is outstanding. That's where he gets the rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His first goal was a great goal, a proper centre-forward's goal. He's right in there to tap it in. And the second goal, he just put his foot through it, went for it, and he hit it. I’m delighted for him.”

Critchley stressed he still is not looking at the league table, which shows Hearts are now seventh and one point off the top six with six matches left until the split. “No, I haven't looked at it,” said the head coach. “I saw the results yesterday and I know that would have affected where we were. If you look at our position where we were and where we are now and the points we've gained, we've improved. We're in good form.

“We've only lost one in I don't know how many games now. There are six games left. Our aim is to finish in the top six. How many games are we going to have to win to get into the top six? Who knows? We can only control what we can control. We just have to try and keep winning games of football. It was important for us to bounce back from last week with a good performance and try and pick up three points. We've done that.

“It's the start of a big week. You've got nine points on the table, six now obviously, and the league could look different come the end of the game at Hibs next Sunday. This is a really big three points. I've always said if you keep winning games, the league table will take care of itself.”