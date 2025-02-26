Hibs have signed a star from Aberdeen - and the pundits have reacted to the deal.

A pair of pundits have been giving their take on the move by Hibs to sign Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath.

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a four-year deal at Easter Road and will join David Gray’s team once this current season comes to a conclusion. He has already played his final game of the campaign after Aberdeen announced a season-ending injury.

Jimmy Thelin’s side lost 5-1 to Celtic on Tuesday night in the Premiership but pre-match, former Aberdeen winger and ex-Hibs boss Neil Lennon were reacting to the news of McGrath opting to swap Pittodrie for Easter Road on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game. A long-term offer by Hibs proved crucial to the midfielder’s decision.

No shock

For ex-winger Hayes, having been at Aberdeen, there was no surprise that an exit has beckoned with the end of his contract on the horizon. What has surprised him is the choice of club but he’s in no doubt of McGrath’s talent.

Hayes said on Sky: “Not surprised he’s moved on because he’s been in the last year of his contract and having worked behind the scenes at Aberdeen for some time, they would have wanted to try and tie that a lot earlier.

“Signs were there that he was going to move on but a little bit surprised he’s moved to Hibs. A four-year deal, 28 now, I think he’s a really good player and the first few months this season he was probably Aberdeen’s standout player. For me, it’s not a coincidence he’s get injured and the form dips.

“He’s been integral to what they were doing. He comes out the team and they start to lack a little creativity and the manager starts looking to solve that. On his day, Jamie can play anywhere in this country and he’ll be a miss for Aberdeen.

Lennon meanwhile believes the incoming Hibee is a standout player in the division. He add: “I like him. I liked him at St Mirren.

“He’s got good qualities and is a versatile player as well. I think he has quality and it’s interesting that comes out today. Strange timing but he obviously wanted a fresh start. One of the players outside the Old Firm that stands out a little bit for me.”