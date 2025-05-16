'That’s where I sit' - Former Hearts manager responds to Kilmarnock links

A former Hearts manager has been linked with a return to Kilmarnock.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts appear to be edging closer to naming former Rangers midfielder Derek McInnes as their new manager as talks over the move continue with Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

Following the departure of former head coach Neil Critchley last month, the Tynecastle hierarchy have identified McInnes as their prime candidate to step into the hotseat and news that McInnes and his coaching staff are not overseeing preparations for their side’s home game against their potential employers seems to hint an announcement is getting closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their contingency plans, there have been reported the Killie board are said to be considering former Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell, Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven and Killie Under-18s coach Chris Burke as potential replacements for McInnes. However, former Hearts boss Steven Naismith is also said to be ‘firmly in the equation’ to take charge at Rugby Park. For the first time since the speculation hit the media, Naismith has given his take on a potential return to the club where he started his professional playing career 22 years ago.

He told the Warm-Up podcast: “My things haven’t changed. I’ll go serious for you and give you a good answer. I’m enjoying the time out and we’ll probably come on to talk about it. It takes over your life management, when you talk about work-life balance, it doesn’t. It’s on your mind all of the time. I loved it - but I’ve loved my timeout. So I’m at the point where everything needs to be perfect for me in terms of the right club, you believe in what it is and you’re going to make a difference. That’s where I sit. I’ve spoken to clubs in the past and I’ve just felt it’s not right. I’ll probably speak to clubs in the future, if that changes then my mind will change. That’s where I’m sitting but I’m really relaxed and I am really enjoying my life at the moment.”

Naismith did admit he would not rule out a return to the dugout - but stressed he is enjoying his time visiting other clubs and learning how fellow managers conduct themselves on the training pitch and on matchday.

“If the right opportunity comes, and it ticks everything, and I am ready, then I’ll do it,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another thing you do when you come out of a job is you look at what you’ve done, where you were at the start, what changed when you were in the job and then when you’re out of a job, the amount of people that text you and say my door’s open, come in and see. I’ve done a wee bit of that and it’s such a good learning experience, to see guys with a little more experience, to see a totally different mindset on football and how it should be played. Going and watching that and taking what you can from there is a massive part of development and I’m at that point at the moment.”