Key players in the Kilmarnock dressing room have provided an insight into what Hearts are getting from Derek McInnes.

Derek McInnes’ parting message to the Kilmarnock dressing room has been revealed ahead of his expected move to Hearts.

The Jambos have agreed terms with Killie for their manager to replace Neil Critchley at Tynecastle, with the pair meeting each other in Sunday’s final Premiership match of the season. McInnes had stated his desire to take the game but it has now been announced both he and his coaching staff will not be manging Kilmarnock in that match.

Taking the club out of the Championship, McInnes delivered European football to Rugby Park after a top six finish in 2024, having previously enjoyed consistent top four placement while manager of Aberdeen. His last game in charge ended up being a 3-0 loss at Motherwell midweek, where he was met by anti Hearts chants from the travelling support.

Kilmarnock dressing room message from Derek McInnes

Young midfielder David Watson was handed his chance by McInnes and he has revealed what McInnes has said to the Kilmarnock team in a parting message. He said: “He was in this morning (Thursday), came and spoke to us and wished us all the best and that was it. Nothing but respect for the guy, he gave me my first start in SPFL and he's took us from the Championship to playing in Copenhagen, so I wish him all the best. He's been absolutely brilliant for us.

“He's given me my first start in SPFL, he's kind of kick started my career into what it's been so far and I'm nearly reaching my 100 game mark and most of them have been under him, so I'm nothing but thankful for him. Everybody liked him, we all got along good, we had a great togetherness within the staff and the players, but that's football, we just need to move on now and we're looking ahead to the game on Sunday.

“Nothing changes for us. We're still going into the game trying to get three points and that's always been the way of it. We spoke about it last night as well that we would be doing that, so we're well prepared for it and we've got a very good coach and an experienced coach in Chris Burke coming in.”

What Hearts are getting in McInnes

Corrie Ndaba was also full of praise for the soon to be Hearts manager. Speaking after Wednesday’s defeat at Motherwell, the defender shared the set up the 53-year-old has brought to Ayrshire that will now go with him to Gorgie. Ndaba said: "He's a big reason why I came here. A great manager, I've a lot of respect for him.

"He sets us up really well, he and all the staff have helped me so much. I can only have admiration for him and all his staff. I am just focusing on the football. On Sunday I'm going out to win and hopefully we can do that in front of our own fans. We want to concentrate on the next game and finish strongly. We want to leave on a high note at home."