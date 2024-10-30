Former Hearts manager stands for election to the club owners' board

Foundation of Hearts have announced eight nominees

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight nominees are standing for election to the Foundation of Hearts board as the Heart of Midlothian owners prepare for a new era. Three director places are available after Louise Strutt and Andrew Brown stood down, with chairman Gerry Mallon up for re-election.

The Foundation own Hearts on behalf of supporters and have more than 8,500 members pledging monthly cash, which is directly passed on to the club. They are restructuring their board and expect to commence voting on the latest director candidates this Friday, 1 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight people have put themselves forward, including a former Hearts manager and captain. Gary Locke, currently working as an official ambassador at Tynecastle Park, is keen to join the FoH board. Locke spent nine years in the first team in Gorgie and became skipper before moving on to Bradford City and Kilmarnock.

He was part of the coaching staff when Hearts won the Scottish Cup with a historic 5-1 victory over Hibs at Hampden Park in 2012. Locke then managed Hearts during 2013 and 2014 with the club in administration and fighting to survive. The very early stages of Foundation of Hearts’ relationship with the club came while Locke was in charge of the team.

The others challenging him for a place on the FoH board are Paul Butler, Claire Hammond, Scott McIntosh, Gerry Mallon, Diane Scougall, Douglas Shirlaw and James Sloggie. You can read all of their individual election addresses by clicking on their names below: