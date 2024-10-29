The Tynecastle side are preparing to face Kilmarnock on Wednesday night

Hearts are urging caution around 17-year-old striker James Wilson following his weekend heroics in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby. An 87th-minute equaliser as a substitute against Hibs accorded the Riccarton youth academy graduate star status among supporters in what was only his sixth senior appearance. His club are determined not to heap pressure on his slender shoulders, though.

Wilson was back at Balerno High School on Monday finishing a PE assignment as he combines education with professional football. The Scotland youth internationalist is not one to covet attention and feels slightly uneasy at the commotion since the weekend, according to Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. A decision must now be taken on whether he should play from the start for the first time against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night at Tynecastle Park.

“James is like anyone else. He comes into contention like any other player. If he's performing well, training well, then he comes into contention,” stated Critchley. “What I always have to take into consideration is, let's not put too much pressure on him. He's 17, he's a baby. He's got so much time. But the beauty of us and this club is we can give him that time.”

Management have not needed to calm Wilson’s mind or address his focus at any stage. “No, not at all,” said Critchley. “He was first on the training pitch yesterday morning. If he'd been in and amongst the group or coming out later, he would have got an ear-bashing. He's a humble boy. I think he's slightly embarrassed by the attention. He just lives for scoring goals and playing football. That's all I want to keep his focus on at the moment.”

Asked how he manages one so young, Critchley gave a candid response. “Like you would a 34-year-old,” he replied. “You treat every player as an individual, everyone's different. You have certain sort of parameters of how you want to work. How I deal with certain individuals might be different because they're different people.

“James is obviously 17, so I'd speak to him differently than maybe I'd speak to Craig Gordon, for instance. But your values and your morals always remain consistent. James is a lovely boy, humble, wants to listen, wants to learn. And, as I say, I think the attention slightly embarrasses him.”

Critchley’s own profile is high as a newly-arrived Hearts manager in Edinburgh. “I have to say, not that this is a good thing and not that I'm wanting this, but there's more recognition of who you are around here,” he explained, two weeks into his tenure. “You can sense the importance of the football club, the enormity of it. That old saying ‘goldfish bowl,’ if you like. I have felt that around the city.”

He enjoyed a connection with Hearts supporters at full-time on Sunday by beating the badge on his chest. “Yes, it's just passion. I love what I do and I can feel the meaning of this football club to the people,” he explained. “I want to come here and do everything I can to make this football club successful.

“When you're working with good people and you see the passion of the supporters, then there's no greater feeling than making people happy and proud of their football club. It's the best feeling. That's why I work every single day as hard as I can to try and bring success and happiness to the people of this football club.”

Hearts are about to embark upon their fourth fixture in a run of seven games inside 23 days. That sequence began with Critchley’s debut against St Mirren 10 days ago. In between training sessions and matches, the Englishman is also house-hunting. “We're actually trying to look for somewhere to live at the moment, because I'm in a hotel. We've got to try and, at some point, look for somewhere where we can stay,” he said.

“I’d been around the city before, around the outside. Clare [Cowan, football secretary], on her day off, quite kindly took us around and gave me and Mick a bit of a tour of the city. It was very nice of her. Some of the places we went to... I shouldn't say that, should I? Because the estate agents would kill me. No, there were some nice places. I've been warned of some of the places that I probably shouldn't go to as well.

“I've been here a couple of times before, with football. It's a lovely part of the world, isn't it? It's fantastic. I'll be looking to immerse myself into the area, the people and the culture. But, at this moment in time, it’s game after game after game. I'm living basically training ground, hotel, training ground, hotel. That's it.”

He has encountered many Jambos on his travels after overseeing two wins and a draw so far with Hearts. “I have to say they've been very polite and kind and wishing me all the best and good luck. It's been really heartwarming. I've really appreciated it. I understand that it doesn't matter who would be sitting here - some people would agree and disagree or sit on the fence.

“I’m not an ex-Hearts legend. I'm not a sexy foreign name. I understand that, I get all of that. But I'm confident in my ability and I know what I can bring to this football club given the right people, the right support, the right conditions - and I've got that. So I'm really excited about what I can achieve here.

“I want to say you're aware of how big the club is, but until you actually live it and feel it, it's different. I've really enjoyed living that in the last few weeks and getting to feel the club and the supporters and the size of it, and you guys [in the media]. It's given me such a good feeling. I have enjoyed that responsibility and long may that continue.”

