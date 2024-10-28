Former Hearts manager subject of fan booing as under-pressure boss feels fury despite thumping win
Ian Cathro has guided his team to a 4-1 win - but it didn’t stop him meeting fan fury before and after the game.
The ex-Hearts boss is manager of Portuguese side Estoril, who have endured a tough start to the season. Having had coaching experience at the likes of Tottenham and Wolves, it is Cathro’s first managerial gig since his ill-fated time at Tynecastle that lasted less than a year.
A 4-1 victory over Arouca eased some pressure around his position after a second league win of the season, Henrique Araujo putting the away side ahead. But Cathro’s team stormed back through goals by Alejandro Marques, Wagner Pina, Pedro Alvaro and Jordan Holsgrove.
Despite, this, A Bola claim fans booed Cathro before and after the game as they displayed their anger at form to date, which has included a cup exit to fourth-tier side Lusitano de Evora on penalties after a 0-0 draw. He was asked about the booing post-match as he reacted to victory.
The former Hearts manager said: “To be honest, I didn't hear it. During the game I'm not paying attention to anything that happens off the pitch. I think this victory is a step towards stability, but it will be a journey that will take more games, and will have more ups and downs... the normal thing in the growth of a team.
“This game is a small step forward. Our ability to react was a decisive moment in the game. Those who saw the goal thought Estoril were going to fall. But that reaction is normal for this team. The players managed to maintain their composure and the game plan and that was fundamental.”