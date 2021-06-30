Former Hearts midfielder joins Alloa after Scottish Premiership exit
Former Hearts midfielder Adam King has joined Alloa Athletic for the upcoming League One season.
The Wasps, who finished bottom of the Championship last term and were relegated, have been strengthening their squad ahead of the new campaign and have already made a raft of signings as they target an immediate return to the second tier.
The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Tynecastle but played just three times before being snapped up by Swansea City.
He made just five senior appearances for the Swans in addition to scoring seven goals in 47 games for their Under-23s, and spent time on loan at Crewe, Southend, Mansfield, and Peterborough before returning to Scotland with Dundee United in 2019.
King made 11 appearances for the Tangerines and had loan stints at Queen’s Park during the 2019/20 season and Raith Rovers last term before leaving Tannadice at the end of his deal.
Primarily a central midfielder, King can also operate as a No.10 or wide midfielder.