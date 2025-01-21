Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An update has been provided after the former player and current coach in Scottish football suffered a heart attack at the weekend.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hearts player and Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith suffered a heart attack over the weekend, it’s been confirmed.

The 62-year-old fell unwell after the Scottish Championship side’s Scottish Cup elimination at home to Raith Rovers. He was taken to hospital and it has been confirmed by Falkirk that Smith suffered a heart attack, but hopes to be back home by the end of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former midfielder, Smith started his career at Raith Rovers before time at Motherwell, Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk. He returned to the Pars prior to spending a season at Tynecastle and then had stints at Ayr United plus Berwick Rangers, who he kicked off his managerial career with.

Smith has also been assistant manager at Stenhousemuir and Raith as well as his current side. A statement from Falkirk reads: “The club can confirm that Assistant Manager, Paul Smith, was taken to hospital after becoming unwell following yesterday’s game.

“We can confirm he suffered a heart attack. He is recovering well and hopes to be home by the end of the week. The club wishes Paul all the very best with his recovery.”

Some SPFL clubs have sent messages of support to Smith. Dunfermline put in the comments of Falkirk’s social media post “speedy recovery Paul” while Scottish League Two outfit Clyde commented “Hope you’re back on the sidelines soon enough Paul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith stated “Everyone at Raith Rovers wishes Paul a speedy and healthy recovery” and Airdrie said “Everyone at Airdrieonians sends their very best wishes for a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Paul.” Ayr United added “Everyone at Ayr United wishes Paul a speedy and healthy recovery.”

Falkirk have enjoyed a stellar season in the second tier under ex-Hearts manager John McGlynn with another ex-Jambo by his side. They are in the race for the title and Premiership promotion, having win League One last campaign, beating Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup too earlier this season.