The star is previously of Hearts and had to endure family tragedy before a special goal on Saturday - after the funeral on Friday.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts star has savoured an emotional weekend goal after a tragic passing before the game.

Jimmy Dunne was only at Hearts for six months but made a big impression on loan from Burnley during the 2018/19 season. He is now in the English Championship with QPR where the Irishman has overcome the passing of his dad to feature for the Loftus Road club during Saturday's 3-0 win against Norwich City in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral was on Friday but Dunne managed to gather himself to not only start the match, but kick off the goals that sealed a big win for his club, who hadn't won on home soil this campaign prior to Saturday's game. Speaking on the goal with ITV, he said: "It was an emotional goal.

“Maybe it was written in the stars, the ball ricocheting around me, someone had to put it in the net. Yeah, it's been a really tough week for my friends and family back home.

“I just needed to go back to be there for my sister, my brother, my mother, everyone else. I was just really, really grateful that I could get back in time for the game, and that the manager trusted me enough to play."

Asked if his dad played a role in the goal, he added: To be honest yeah. I did feel like that, because it came to me first time and ricocheted back in my direction again for some reason. These things are sometimes meant to be."