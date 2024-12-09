The attacker is a Hearts favourite and has responded jubilantly to a Tynecastle moment.

Josh Ginnelly has sent a six-word message to a Hearts star after a magic moment in the weekend win against Dundee.

Lawrence Shankland ended his goal drought with a back-post header in the clash at Tynecastle, before making it a double in the 2-0 Premiership victory. It puts Hearts in positive spirits ahead of a Conference League clash away at Copenhagen this week.

Ginnelly - now at Swansea City - was a favourite of the Hearts support during his time at the club. He spent time on loan in Gorgie from Preston before joining permanently in 2021, leaving two years later, having linked up with Shankland while wearing maroon.

He was quick to applaud the striker getting back to goalscoring form at Tynecastle. Speaking on X after the forward broke his duck, the winger said: “Class is permanent. Buzzing for you brother.”

Overall, Ginnelly played 89 times for Hearts with 22 goals and 13 assists. He’s made eight outings for Swansea City since signing a three-year deal with the English Championship side, his spell marred by a serious ruptured Achilles injury sustained last campaign, yet to play in the 24/25 season.

Speaking last week, Swansea City boss Luke Williams revealed the attacker had returned to an element of full training as his comeback from injury continues. He said: "Nothing major to report, but I would like to say Josh Ginnelly was on the grass with the full squad for the beginning of the session.

"He looked really good, it's great news. Of course, he's got a way to go, it's just great to have him out there with everyone. It's been a really tough journey for him, but now this is motivation for him at the end of a really long struggle."