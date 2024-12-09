The former Hearts star is delighted for Shankland and reckons a summer signing played a big part in his triumph.

Neil McCann reckons low confidence visibly exited Lawrence Shankland when netting vs Dundee - as he hailed a Hearts summer signing.

The former Jambos star was watching on as Neil Critchley’s side won 2-0 against Dundee on Saturday in the Premiership. After a barren stretch of games without goals, Shankland scored a double to inspire victory ahead of Thursday’s Conference League clash with Copenhagen.

McCann was on the Sportscene couch and couldn’t have been more made up for the Scotland striker - with special praise reserved for summer signing James Penrice who crossed in for the first Shankland goal. He said of the overall display: “I think it was a tough weekend for them against Aberdeen, losing Frankie Kent, losing Stephen Kingsley it looks like possibly, unfortunately, for the full season.

“Penrice wasn't playing so I think you could see how good Penrice has been for Hearts this season when he comes in, particularly when you're missing two centre-backs. I think it's really important that you get some sort of stability that's been working. Hearts deserved it and of course Shankland finally back on the score sheet, I'm delighted for the boy.

“Tynecastle's an amazing place to play football but when it's not going for you they can be really tough to play in front of it. I know he's captain, he's carrying that full team, he's carrying a hell of a lot of responsibility. I think Jon McCracken, we'll talk about modern day keepers, they'll hate me just now because I think he should probably do better but Penrice's delivery is good and when Shankland gets back post, it's a brilliant little cushion header.

“Again it just seemed to reinvigorate him, it started his engine, his old first touch was back at it in terms of getting it out his feet to get a shot on goal. Then he's round the front here and I have to say, generally Lawrence Shankland for me this season, his all-round game has been great.

“You're not scoring goals, people start to say ‘oh you're not working hard enough, he doesn't really care, he's out of contract, he's not at it.’ He's still performing I think as a number nine in terms of his link up to the game, the only thing it was missing was that, his goals and it just seemed to release so much pressure.

“He was back to his old self again, he played well James Wilson, he really did and he sort of played more as a number nine and Lawrence got a wee bit of a free role but he still picks up areas because he's such a clever footballer. It's so important for him because I felt that he took a real dip in confidence potentially because being left out of the Scotland games (at Euro 2024).

“I think he went to Germany thinking he would have a chance and didn't really get a chance after scoring a 30-odd goal so just really happy for the boy.”