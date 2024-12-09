Hearts talks over Craig Gordon and Zander Clark contract issues

Both goalkeepers are in the final year of their deals at Tynecastle

Hearts coach Neil Critchley has held talks with the club’s new sporting director Graeme Jones about keeping both Craig Gordon and Zander Clark at Tynecastle beyond this season. The two goalkeepers are out of contract in the summer and will soon be able to speak to other clubs, but Hearts want them to stay.

Gordon turns 42 at the end of the month and is currently first-choice under Critchley. Clark, 32, has made only two competitive club appearances this term and has not featured since August. Having lost his place in the Scotland squad as a result of inactivity at club level, he is eager to play more regularly rather than remain a back-up option.

Critchley admitted that the contract issues need addressed urgently as the keepers enter the final six months of their agreements. “Yes, there's a situation with Zander and Craigie and that's something I've been speaking to Graeme about recently. So that's for Graeme, that's for the club. They know my thoughts,” he told the Edinburgh News.

“Zander is a top professional and a great guy. Even though he's disappointed not to be playing - because he is a No.1 - I have to say the way he trains and conducts himself around the group every day is outstanding. So that is something for us to discuss for the future.”

Despite his lack of action, Clark is willing to stay and fight for his place at Tynecastle Park. Critchley feels there is no dilemma for Hearts regarding offering new deals, although Clark’s situation is potentially the more complicated of the two given his lack of first-team action.

“I think you have to take everything into consideration,” said the head coach. “Zander's feelings - he's at a stage of his career where he was playing last season. He was out of the team before I got here. Craigie's done brilliantly well since I've been here, so I don't see any reason to change that at the moment.

“It's difficult when you can only pick one. I think we've got two No.1s and Fullers [Ryan Fulton] is a fantastic goalkeeper as well. I think we've got good competition there. Zander, like all the other players I see, has to be patient and who knows what happens in the future?”