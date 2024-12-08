FC Copenhagen's form is a major factor as Hearts fans get an entire stand in Denmark

Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie is looming

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Copenhagen lead the Danish Superliga with one foot in the national cup semi-finals ahead of Hearts’ arrival. Form is strong under head coach Jacob Neestrup, who now wants victory over the Scottish side in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie to all but secure a knockout round play-off place for his club.

Neestrup watched his team win 3-1 at Kolding on Saturday in the first leg of the DBU Pokalen [Danish Cup] quarter-final. Copenhagen host the second leg next Sunday, three days after Hearts visit Parken Stadium, and will feel confident of extending an impressive run of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Danes are pushing for a record 16th league title, plus national cup success and European progress. Since beating Kilmarnock to reach the league phase of the Conference League back in August, they have recorded 10 wins, six draws and just two defeats in all competitions.

The defeats came away to current Danish champions Midtjylland in September, and at home to the Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok in the opening Conference League tie in early October. Copenhagen represent formidable opponents for Hearts as the top scorers in Denmark’s top flight with a host of international players.

Among them are Norway’s former Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, Denmark’s midfield mainstay Thomas Delaney, Sweden internationalists Jordan Larsson and Viktor Claesson, plus the centre-back pairing of Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Rodrigo Huescas, who represent Greece and Mexico respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are due to arrive in Denmark’s capital city on Wednesday, 24 hours before they take to the field at Parken. The ground holds 38,000. Travelling fans could number close to 3,000 and Copenhagen have allocated an entire stand at one end of the ground to visiting supporters.

“F.C. Copenhagen will allocate the entire D Stand of Parken Stadium for Hearts fans during the Lions' UEFA Europa Conference League clash with the Scottish side on Thursday, 12 December,” said the Danish club. “Up to 3,000 Hearts fans are expected to travel to the game, which will be FCK's last home match before the winter break.

“It will also bring to a close a European adventure in 2024 that started with FCK hosting Manchester City in the Champions League way back in February. Just one point splits Copenhagen and Hearts in the League Stage this term, and a win for the Lions would greatly contribute to secure European football again in the spring.”