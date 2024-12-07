The captain’s double earned three vital points for the Edinburgh club

Lawrence Shankland basked in the end of his goal drought after scoring twice in Hearts’ 2-0 win over Dundee, however the captain incurred a suspension in the process. A 61st-minute yellow card was his sixth of the campaign so far and triggers an automatic one-match ban under Scottish Football Association disciplinary rules.

That rules Shankland out of next Sunday’s Premiership trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. He was cautioned for a high challenge on Dundee’s Mo Sylla after scoring two first-half goals to end a sequence of 12 games without a goal. His performance inspired Hearts to three vital points which moved them off the bottom of the Premiership table.

“Yeah, it's nice to score a few goals, particularly Shanks getting both of them goals and keeping a clean sheet,” said Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach. “I think that's Craig Gordon’s 100th clean sheet, so it's been a good day for us. I thought we deserved to win the game. I would have liked to have seen us play a bit better with the ball in the second half, in truth. But I thought we were excellent in the first half and deservedly won the game.”

Critchley is hoping Shankland can now recapture the kind of goalscoring form he displayed over the last two seasons. “I very much hope so, yeah. If you look at some of his stats and the data behind his performances, then other than the last little bit, he's been very similar to what he's been producing, particularly last season. So that will give him a world of confidence, lifted a bit of weight off his shoulders, if you like. Hopefully you can see the relief for the players and him and the supporters.

“You see his shots, his expected goals that he's supposed to get, the touches that he gets inside the penalty area. Everything's very similar [in data analysis]. It's just the final little bit. Today, the final little bit's gone for him, which is why he scored two goals. He's had similar chances in other games and they've just not gone in. But that's the difference today and that's strikers.

“I think it just made him relax and feel free. Getting the first goal is important. We've shown we can come behind last week against Aberdeen, but we haven't scored the first goal in too many games and I think that makes a huge difference. I think it just frees the team up a little bit. If anything, we could have probably got one or two more today, in truth.”

Midfielder Beni Baningime missed the match through a knee injury, whilst defender Frankie Kent was left out due to a quad muscle complaint. Critchley hinted that Kent could make Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie away to FC Copenhagen.

“Frankie was more precautionary so I would hope that he would be available,” said Critchley. “Baningime has had a bit of an issue with his knee, which has been on and off for a while, so we just have to check him on Monday to see how that's going to be.”

Critchley handed 17-year-old James Wilson his first senior start in attack and watched him play an important role in the build-up to Hearts’ first goal. The energy brought by the teenager and Musa Drammeh influenced what was a strong display. “Yeah, they did well. Musa brings a physical threat and he's a goal threat. And James, that's his first start so I was made up for him,” said the Englishman.

“I just said: ‘Go and enjoy yourself. We wanted him to stretch the line and try and get in between and in behind the Dundee back three. I thought he did that. He was nearly on the end of a couple of crosses in the first half. He played a part. I think it was the first goal when Spitz hit it and he picks up the rebound, which is what he's always sniffing the goals out. It's brilliant for him, brilliant for his family and brilliant for the academy as well. I'm delighted for him and Musa.”

Critchley said he had a gut feeling that Wilson was ready to play from the start for the first time. “Yeah, sometimes you just get a feeling - a bit of a hunch, really. For the way that we wanted to play, the way that we thought Dundee would set up, we just wanted someone on the last line that we felt would stretch the game for us.

“We've done quite a bit of work with James, showing him what we want him to do, showing him clips of certain players that we want him to replicate their movement. We think he's better when he's stretching the game and not coming to feet too much. So we had Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] to do that a little bit more today. I thought it worked well at times.

“We said at half-time that we know one thing Dundee will do is stay in the game and they'll go right to the end. So if we think this game's over, then get ready because it's not. They showed enough in the second half to know that it only takes one of them moments that they create or a moment where they're getting the ball in the box, either from a corner, a free-kick, a long throw and the game can change.

“What the players will learn about me is it's about performance. If we play well and I know that we've been there, our character's been there, our mentality, our intensity, we've played well with the ball, then I won't be angry. I'll be disappointed if we've lost, but also if we win and I think we can play better, then they'll know about it. It's not about the outcome all the time, it's about how we perform because if you perform consistently well, then the results will follow. In the second half, I felt we could have played a lot better with the ball.”