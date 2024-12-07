Moving off the bottom of the Premiership was Hearts’ priority this weekend, a feat achieved courtesy of a convincing 2-0 win against Dundee. The result moved the Edinburgh club up one league place to 11th on a day when a reinvigorated Lawrence Shankland began looking like his old self once again.

The Hearts captain scored both after enduring a 12-game goal drought since a late equaliser against Ross County back on 28 September. He inspired an important three points to propel his team off the foot of the league table. They were replaced by city rivals Hibs, who lost at Celtic. Torrential overnight rain subsided but there was still an icy wind swirling around Tynecastle Park, making playing conditions difficult. Hearts made light of them with a strong display.

They looked a constant danger with Shankland operating just behind young striker James Wilson. The 17-year-old enjoyed a first senior start playing on defenders’ shoulders and running in behind, supported by his skipper. Behind them, Cammy Devlin was at his tenacious best in midfield, with James Penrice outstanding at left-back. Although Dundee never truly looked like troubling their hosts, this was a result the locals in Gorgie badly needed.

They now head to Denmark for a UEFA Conference League tie at FC Copenhagen on Thursday. This victory lifted confidence after four wins and a draw in Hearts’ previous five matches. It also helped add a spring to Shankland’s often-trudging step this season. He had to endure supporters chanting against him during the last European outing in Bruges but showed admirable strength of character and defiance since.

Stephen Kingsley’s long-term hamstring injury and Frankie Kent’s quad muscle knock dictated some reorganisation in the Hearts defence for this fixture. Craig Halkett returned to the starting line-up at centre-back for the first time since September, and James Penrice reclaimed the left-back slot from Kingsley having missed last weekend’s draw with Aberdeen through suspension. There was also a first senior start for 17-year-old striker James Wilson.

Dundee brought in Finlay Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden following their 4-1 midweek victory over Motherwell. They arrived in Gorgie feeling confident after three wins and a draw from their last five fixtures. The inclement weather was always likely to prove challenging for anyone wishing to partake in free-flowing football.

Hearts seized control of possession early and spent a considerable amount of time in Dundee’s half, delivering several cross balls to test the visiting defence. Penrice supplied a number of them as Wilson, Musa Drammeh and Shankland took it in turns to connect. It took 21 minutes to break the deadlock.

Young Wilson cleverly laid a loose ball off to Penrice after the Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken parried Blair Spittal’s 22-yard drive. From Penrice’s cross towards the back post area, Shankland nodded the ball against McCracken’s balance and into the corner of the net, leaving the keeper helpless. The striker’s visible relief at ending a frustrating spell without a goal was understandable.

Perhaps like the old Edinburgh buses adage, you wait long enough for one and then two arrive at once. Shankland struck again on the half-hour mark, and again it was from a Penrice delivery. The left-back low cross was pushed out by a full-stretch McCracken, and Shankland was in place for a first-time finish into the back of the net. It wasn’t the cleanest connection as the ball bounced over the line, but no-one of a maroon persuasion cared. Least of all the scorer as he wheeled away with clenched fists.

Shankland’s delightful backheeled flick from the main stand touchline into Daniel Oyegoke’s path as half-time approached underlined the captain’s recaptured confidence brought by two goals. Dundee had been poor by their recent good standards and introduced striker Simon Murray and wing-back Ethan Ingram for the second half.

Hearts appealed for a penalty when Ingram and Shankland wrestled inside the box as a cross ball arrived on the hour, but a VAR review decreed no infringement. Then Drammeh was denied a goal when a VAR review ruled offside after McCracken’s clearance hit a Dundee defender and fell kindly for the Spaniard. He had been offside from Shankland’s initial through ball.

MacCracken’s brilliant reaction save denied Shankland a hat-trick in stoppage time, with Alan Forrest follow-up attempt blocked. The hosts finished the afternoon comfortably, though. Head coach Neil Critchley made substitutions, perhaps with the Copenhagen match in mind. He will feel a lot happier heading into that tie following this performance.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes. No real saves to speak of. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Daniel Oyegoke 6/10 Continues to grow with each game. Couple of minor errors but otherwise solid enough. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 7/10 First start since September. Strong and commanding. Started the move which led to the opening goal. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 7/10 Worked in tandem with Halkett. Steady throughout without being put under too much pressure. | SNS Group Photo Sales