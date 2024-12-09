He had to be stretchered off in a game at the weekend after a moment that left him bloody.

A former Hearts star has been left with an injury sweat at Birmingham City after picking up a nasty looking blow on Saturday.

Alex Cochrane has been a consistent performer for the English League One club since swapping Tynecastle for St Andrew’s in the summer transfer window. He started again on Saturday in a clash against Barnsley.

His game ended before the 10-minute mark though after a challenge with midfielder Adam Phillips, who was later sent off in the game after he picked up two bookable offences. Birmingham City went on to win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Jay Stansfield but the Blues have been left with an injury headache in the aftermath.

Cochrane took a nasty whack to his ankle when competing for the ball and despite his best efforts to run off the blow, it wasn’t something he was able to do. A stretcher was eventually called for after striker and teammate Alfie May urged medics to get to him quickly. Cochrane was calm amid the treatment and was saluted by the 5,000 away fans behind at Oakwell.

Boss Chris Davies said: “There was a bit of blood and a hole in the boot. It didn't look good and for someone to go off on a stretcher like that is always concerning. I haven’t had an update so I can’t give anything specific.”

Cochrane joined Hearts in 2021 on loan from Brighton before making his stay permanent in 2022. He left in the summer after 126 appearances overall for the Jambos and the left-back has already played 23 times for his latest club.