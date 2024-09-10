Former Hearts manager George Burley | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The former Hearts boss has made the announcement as he undergoes his treatment.

Former Hearts and Scotland manager George Burley is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 68-year-old had a spell as manager at Tynecastle in 2005 and guided the team on a run of nine wins out of his first 12 games before his departure from Hearts in October of that year. He also managed the national team between 2008-09.

Announcing the news via Ipswich Town’s website, where he featured prominently as a player and also managed, Burley said: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease. It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now.

“In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League. We are grateful to the Club for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Manager Kieran McKenna said: “This club has had some brilliant managers and George is right up there as one of the very best. It has been a pleasure to get to know George since I arrived at Ipswich.

“He is a positive and optimistic character, and I know he will also take that attitude into the battle he now faces. We are all right behind him.”

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton added: “Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family. It’s always great to see him here in the directors’ box on a matchday and we will do everything we can to support one of our all-time greats, uniquely as both player and Manager.”