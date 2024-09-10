Former Hearts and Scotland manager undergoing treatment for cancer as he sends upbeat message

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 12:16 BST
Former Hearts manager George Burleyplaceholder image
Former Hearts manager George Burley | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
The former Hearts boss has made the announcement as he undergoes his treatment.

Former Hearts and Scotland manager George Burley is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 68-year-old had a spell as manager at Tynecastle in 2005 and guided the team on a run of nine wins out of his first 12 games before his departure from Hearts in October of that year. He also managed the national team between 2008-09.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing the news via Ipswich Town’s website, where he featured prominently as a player and also managed, Burley said: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease. It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now.

“In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League. We are grateful to the Club for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Manager Kieran McKenna said: “This club has had some brilliant managers and George is right up there as one of the very best. It has been a pleasure to get to know George since I arrived at Ipswich.

“He is a positive and optimistic character, and I know he will also take that attitude into the battle he now faces. We are all right behind him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton added: “Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family. It’s always great to see him here in the directors’ box on a matchday and we will do everything we can to support one of our all-time greats, uniquely as both player and Manager.”

Related topics:PremiershipIpswich Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice