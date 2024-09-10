Former Hearts and Scotland manager undergoing treatment for cancer as he sends upbeat message
Former Hearts and Scotland manager George Burley is undergoing treatment for cancer.
The 68-year-old had a spell as manager at Tynecastle in 2005 and guided the team on a run of nine wins out of his first 12 games before his departure from Hearts in October of that year. He also managed the national team between 2008-09.
Announcing the news via Ipswich Town’s website, where he featured prominently as a player and also managed, Burley said: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease. It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now.
“In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League. We are grateful to the Club for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time.”
Manager Kieran McKenna said: “This club has had some brilliant managers and George is right up there as one of the very best. It has been a pleasure to get to know George since I arrived at Ipswich.
“He is a positive and optimistic character, and I know he will also take that attitude into the battle he now faces. We are all right behind him.”
Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton added: “Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family. It’s always great to see him here in the directors’ box on a matchday and we will do everything we can to support one of our all-time greats, uniquely as both player and Manager.”
