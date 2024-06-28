The striker is now with a Premiership rival of Hearts | SNS Group

The former Hearts striker made a Premiership transfer move this summer.

Craig Levein has confirmed former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu will be out of action for months at St Johnstone, just weeks after his transfer to Perth.

The forward was last with Port Vale in England, reuniting with the man who managed him at Hearts earlier this summer. However, Ikpeazu has suffered an accident at home and it has caused damage to his knee, ruling him out until September or possibly October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levein has told Saints TV of the incident but admitted it’s an occurrence that happens from time to time. He said: “Uche had an accident at home and twisted his knee, so he’s damaged his cartilage a little bit. He’s had to have an operation.

“These things usually take three to four months, which is a real blow to us. He’s three or four weeks into that now, so we’ll see him September into October. Uche is frustrated, he was desperate to get started.

“It was an accident, one of those things. We will be glad to get him back, he’s physical, quick and is good at holding the ball in. We have all different types of strikers, but not really anyone who we can go direct to if we need to.

“He brings that. Obviously I’m very disappointed he’s not going to get the chance to show what he can do from the first match. But that’s football and sometimes you have to accept accidents happen and you have to wait.”