He’s set to be out for an extensive period of time after being rushed to hospital and needing an oxygen mask.

A former Hearts star faces time out of action after a horrific injury in his latest match.

Craig Wighton recently made the switch from Dunfermline Athletic to Montrose on loan until the end of the season. The striker started the game against Arbroath on Saturday but was substituted, leaving Links Park on a stretcher plus wearing an oxygen mask after suffering a head injury.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after the incident after 15 minutes, where Arbroath defender Tam O'Brien was booked. Mo assistant Ross Campbell believes it could have been a red with worry over the former Hearts striker apparent.

Hearts star head injury

Campbell said: “We think it’s a red card, but I know for a fact that Tam wouldn’t have wanted to hurt him. We’re quite worried about Craig, we’re all sending him our best wishes and I’m sure Arbroath are as well.”

Manager Stewart Petrie said: "I think from a result perspective that kind of goes into the background when you see a head knock like that. He's away to hospital, that's all we know at this moment in time. Fingers crossed there's nothing too severe with it, we'll just wait on an update with that.

"But he'll certainly be out for a considerable time, a big blow for Craig to start with and a big blow for us. These things happen, but he'll be in a bit of pain no doubt about that. That's more important just now than the result, hopefully he does make a speedy recovery and hopefully we'll see him again this season. We'll just have to wait and see on that when we get some word from the hospital."

Arbroath co-manager David Gold said: “I never actually seen what happened with Wighton. He's a good friend of ours. I'll need to check in with him. But he went to the hospital, so I hope he's OK. It's never nice seeing anyone leave a football match in an ambulance."

Hearts history

Wighton played 37 times with seven goals and three assists for Hearts between 2018-2021, featuring in the 2020 Scottish Cup final. He said of his loan to Montrose in February: “I am delighted to get this sorted and to be here for the next few months. I had a brilliant conversation with the manager and Ross and I am looking forward to working with them both and can’t wait to get started.

“I know a few of the boys already and it’s a really good group of players so there is no reason why we can’t kick on and push for the top 4 between now and the end of the season!”

Petrie said: “We are obviously delighted to welcome Craig to Links Park. His track record and character speaks for itself, and his ability combined with the experience gained at the top end of the Scottish game will be a real asset for us. We have a tough run-in ahead, and making top 4 will be a real challenge, but we have undoubtedly strengthened our squad with all the players brought in during the January window, so I am sure more positive times lie ahead. I would like to personally thank everyone at Dunfermline for making this loan happen.”