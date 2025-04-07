Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pundit and former Hearts player was fuming on live TV coverage of the game against Dundee United.

Former Hearts player Michael Stewart has been left bemused as to why James Wilson was sent off in Sunday’s clash against Dundee United.

The teenage striker was shown a straight red by Nick Walsh and VAR did not send him for a second look at the challenge on Luca Stephenson. Wilson had been performing well in the match until his dismissal in the first half, with Hearts going on to lose 1-0 thanks to a Sam Dalby header.

It means they must now win at Motherwell this Saturday to make sure their spot in this season’s Premiership top six is safe. Both managers, Neil Critchley and Jim Goodwin, thought it was a red but as the incident unfolded it was Stewart who launched a rant live on TV coverage of the game via Premier Sports.

Michael Stewart red card rant

He vented: "Get a grip. Get a grip! That's just not a red card for me. The ball is there to be won, he's sliding in. You need to have a bit of recognition that you can't slide in and be physically completely on the ground. You can look at the incident and say 'endangering a player.' You can look at so many incidents and say that. I just don't think it's a red card. Watching it again, there's no question it's a foul and a yellow card. Do you need to send him off for that? Personally I don't think so.

"Football is a contact sport. In so many incidences you could make the argument about endangering the player. Stepping onto the football park, you're endangering yourself. Does it mean we just don't play? No! There's enough there for a referee to give it, yes there is. But football people wouldn't want to see that as a red card."

Stewart stood by his stance after the break even with fellow pundits Alan Hutton and Charlie Mulgrew admitting it likely was a red card. His anger with referee Walsh continued well into the second half and then after a passage of play that culminated in a foul by Shankland, Stewart fumed: “He’s lost the plot. Ross Docherty is cute and getting his body in the way and it’s not a foul. The referee is standing looking at that, no wonder the players get frustrated.”

Pundit disagreements

Allan Preston also saw the Wilson incident as red, telling the BBC: "My initial thought was that it was red, seeing it live. You can't get away with that nowadays, I'm afraid."

Hutton said: “It is high. Look, I thought at one angle you could see him, it looks like he's trying to pull out a little bit, like he's not actually trying to really follow through and hurt him. When the ref looks at that at full speed, I think it is high, it's over the top of the ball, and look, if his legs planted, it could have probably been a lot worse. So he probably did get it right in terms of the red.”

Mulgrew added: “I know what Michael Stewart’s trying to say. He's trying to say that as football people, and years ago it was something you might get away with with a booking. These days you need to know that if you lunge in with that height in the shin area where your studs are showing, you're risking with that amount of force, you're definitely risking a sending off. I think it's the right decision for the ref.