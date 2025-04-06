Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Premiership top six won't be finalised until next week at Motherwell

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley explained James Wilson’s red card and the frustration of losing to Dundee United following Sunday’s Premiership match at Tynecastle. Sam Dalby’s second-half header decided the game 1-0 in the visitors’ favour after Wilson was dismissed on 39 minutes. That moment of controversy handed United the initiative and they took advantage midway through the second period.

The result means Hearts travel to Motherwell next weekend still uncertain of a top-six finish. A win at Fir Park would definitely guarantee their place. The top flight then splits for the final five rounds and those in Gorgie are eager to ensure they are playing in the top half.

Critchley revealed his view on Wilson’s red card and a moment which swung the match in United’s favour. Asked if he had any complaints about referee Nick Walsh’s decision to send the forward off, Critchley replied: “No. At the time I thought it was a real genuine attempt to play the ball. I thought he got something on the ball. I thought it was very harsh at the time.

“Having seen it back, you're talking about a fraction, an absolute fraction, being mistimed. He's followed through slightly high. When you go to ground and you slide, there's always going to be a natural coming together. But the referee is right on top of it. In this day and age, if you mistime a tackle, then you give the referee a decision to make. Unfortunately, that decision went against us.

“When this happens, people always then reflect on his age and say, ‘inexperienced, a bit of naivety’. But you could go through the whole football calendar yesterday and there's loads of players getting red cards. No-one mentions a 28-year-old doing that or a 35-year-old doing that. It's because of his age and he will learn from that. That's the process or development you have to go through when you're playing young players. Today we had to suffer with 10 men, but I thought we did that very well.”

“I thought up until that point we were by far the better team. I thought we played with real purpose. There's an expectation on us to win today and get the job done. We didn't play with any nerves, any anxiety or anything like that. We were really good. I felt we played with real purpose. We passed the ball well, moved the ball well, pressed well. I thought the only thing missing was the final bit. If we were shooting, we shot straight at the goalkeeper or we missed the target. Or we just mistimed or chose the wrong option around the box.

“If we'd been a little bit better in the final third, I think no-one could have argued that we'd have been too up. Then the red card has a huge bearing on the outcome of the game. But even then, I don't think you could tell who had 11 and who had 10. I thought it was a really even game. The one mistake or error we make punishes us. That's what's made the difference in the game.”

All eyes are now focused on Motherwell next week as Hearts look to avoid ending the season in the bottom half of the league. “It's a great game, isn't it? It's exciting. The positive thing is it's in our favour,” said Critchley. “We're not relying on other results. We know if we go there and win, then it's job done. It's still in our hands and we have to use that as a positive. If we play like we did today, with a little bit of better quality, then that'll give us a good chance.

“I thought our start to the game was excellent in the first half. We were the dominant team, even in the second half. I think it was an even game. We looked just as likely to score as they did. It's not like they had 70 per cent of the ball and they're passing the ball and we're counting our own half. It was 50-50. I think we've had more chances, more shots and their goalkeepers worked more than Craigie's had to do. We've given very little in the game, to be honest. I feel for the players because I actually felt we deserved something from the game.”

Critchley admitted that has been a common theme during Hearts matches this season - creating chances but not converting. “Yeah, in some of the games, yeah. Particularly if you look at some of the games here [at Tynecastle], particularly early on when we've created lots of opportunities,” he said. “I'm thinking of the Rangers game at home, Celtic game at home. We've created good chances and we haven't taken them. Goals change games.

“Psychologically, it makes you feel better, it makes the opposition feel obviously worse, or they have to change. It changes the game for everyone. Unfortunately, we've not capitalised on the moments that we've created, not just today, in some of the games. That's something for us to keep working on.”

Lawrence Shankland began the match on the bench and Critchley explained that was a decision taken for tactical and physical reasons. “A bit of both, really. He's obviously played a lot of minutes, played loads of games, and we just felt it was right to freshen him up a little bit, physically and mentally. [Jorge] Grant, he gives you something a little bit different. He scored a couple of goals recently as well. We thought we'd get, as he did, a positive impact when he came off the bench.

“Ironically, he was warming up and he was coming on, and then they went and scored. We were hoping that he would have a positive impact later on in the game. Obviously, we've 11 men rather than 10, but I felt Lawrence did that, yeah.”

With Hearts eight points behind United in fifth place, Critchley insisted the club’s European chances are not yet dead in the water. “I wouldn't say it's beyond us yet. It's obviously harder, but if we can get into the top six and then we've got to play the other teams, then we can take points off them. It's not beyond us, but we've got to get there first, so our first priority is to go to Motherwell and win next week.”