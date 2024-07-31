Former Hearts star named captain of Premiership club as 'real leader' lands resounding acclaim
A former Hearts star has been named the captain of fellow Premiership club Ross County.
Right-back Connor Randall joined the Tynecastle club in 2017 on loan from Liverpool, staying for one season. He returned to Scottish football in 2020 with County and has remained there ever since, going into what will be his fifth year in the Highlands.
New manager Don Cowie - another ex-Hearts man - has now moved to name Randall as his skipper ahead of the new campaign. The Dingwall-based outfit survived in the top flight via Premiership play-off final victory against Raith Rovers last season, with Randall the man leading them on the park to ensure those matches don’t play out for a third straight season.
During time at Hearts, Randall made 27 appearances, and Cowie has hailed a star he reckons leads by action rather than words, with Jordan White named his deputy. He said: "You know what you get with Connor. 100 per cent in training, and when he crosses the line on a match day.
"He's a real leader within the dressing room. He's not the most vocal but he's somebody the rest of the group look up to and respect. This is his fifth season at County. That doesn't happen too often and it shows how dedicated he is to this club. It's a reflection of the way they conduct themselves at this club.
"They were the natural pick. They have a massive role. It doesn't mean they'll play every week but they have to realise what they bring to the club. They set the standards every single day and they make sure everyone else is in line."
