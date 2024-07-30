Hearts and Hibs learn dates, kick off times and TV selections for Premier Sports Cup last 16 ties
The fixture details for the last 16 of the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup have now been announced.
Last season’s semi-finalists Hearts will begin their pursuit of domestic glory with an away trip to take on Falkirk. The game will be played in front of the TV cameras on Saturday 17 August at 3pm.
The fixture is just one of eight live games, in an historic weekend for Scottish football which sees Premier Sports provide comprehensive coverage of all the matches taking place in the round-of-16, so that fans can either stream the action or watch the live broadcast.
Elsewhere, 2006/07 winners Hibs have been handed a challenging round-of-16 test away to 21-time winners Celtic. David Gray took temporary charge of the capital club’s last final in the competition but will hope for better fortunes this time around as permanent boss.
The other standout fixtures see holders Rangers take on St Johnstone while last year’s runners-up Aberdeen play host Queen’s Park at Pittodrie Stadium.
Here is a summary of all the fixtures taking place in the Premier Sports Cup round-of 16:
Saturday 17 August
- Aberdeen v Queen’s Park (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- Dundee v Airdrieonians (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- Falkirk v Heart of Midlothian (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- The Spartans v Ross County (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- Rangers v St Johnstone (Premier Sports TV, 5.45pm)
Sunday August 18
- Dundee United v St Mirren (Premier Sports, 2.00pm)
- Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Premier Sports, 2.00pm)
- Celtic v Hibernian (Premier Sports TV, 3.00pm)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.