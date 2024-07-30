Reece Welch is a target for Dundee. | Getty Images for Bursty

Dundee are pushing to sign a Premier League defender as Scotland international Scott McTominay faces an uncertain future

Dundee are the frontrunners to sign Everton youngster Reece Welch on a season-long loan deal, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 20-year-old centre back, who joined the Everton academy at the age of seven, has already represented England at U16,U17,U19 and U20 level, but is also eligible to play for the Jamaican national team in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welch, who made two appearances for the Toffees in cup competitions, is still waiting to make his Premier League debut, though he did get a taste of regular competitive football in the first half of last season, when was sent on a six-month loan to Forest Green in League Two.

He played a total of 23 games for the struggling side before returning to Goodison Park to provide cover for the likes of James Tarkowski, Jarrad Brantwaite, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey.

Welch is not thought to be a part of Sean Dyche’s first team plans at this time and the incoming arrival of Jake O’Brien from Lyon is only expected to push him further down the pecking order.

The youngster is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2026, having signed a new deal back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham push to sign 52-time Scotland international

Premier League side Fulham are pushing hard to secure the signing of Scott McTominay from Manchester United this summer.The Cottagers have already had an offer in the region of £17m rejected by the Red Devils earlier in the summer, but are expected to return to the table with a fresh bid, according to Sky Sports News transfer guru Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth explains: “Fulham are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Scott McTominay once their deal for Emile Smith Rowe is wrapped up. McTominay’s future could dictate whether United bring in a midfielder.

“Fulham's full focus is on signing Smith Rowe after they agreed a deal in principle with Arsenal for the attacking midfielder.”

The 52-time Scotland international, who was a catalyst for his nation’s Euro 2024 qualification, has made 252 appearances for Manchester United since being promoted to the first team in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad