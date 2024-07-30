David Gray and his team will be looking to get some points on the board when they travel to St Mirren in this season’s Scottish Premiership opener.
The Cabbage endured a season to forget last term as they slumped to eighth in the league table and will be demanding wholescale improvements this time around.
Hibs began last season with a disappointing 3-2 home loss to St Mirren in a result which set the tone for the remainder of the season. But how have they fared in their previous nine openers?
Here we take a look at every opening league game that Hibs have played in the last 10 years.
1. Season 2023-24 - Hibernian 2 St Mirren 3
Hibs were in the middle of their Europa Conference League adventure when league business rather inconveniently got in the way of their fun. This home loss was quickly forgotten, in fact, as Lee Johnson’s men went to Switzerland and beat Lucerne four days later. But the inability to gain domestic momentum eventually did for Johnson, who was sacked after his team lost away to Motherwell and at home to Livingston in their next two Scottish Premiership games.Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2. Season 2022-23 – St Johnstone 0 Hibernian 1
Wins at McDiarmid Park are always precious And the nature of this victory, courtesy of a Josh Campbell goal in injury time, meant travelling Hibs fans enjoyed the big kick-off on a Saturday afternoon in Perth. The Easter Road side endured an up-and-down start to the campaign, though, failing to win their next four fixtures, then racking up five victories in a row … and ultimately finishing fifth. | SNS Group
3. Season 2021-22 – Motherwell 2 Hibernian 3
The fans were back. And Hibs responded. With Covid restrictions lifted, a large and noisy travelling support saw Hibs edge a dramatic five-goal thriller at Fir Park. Motherwell led twice. But Jack Ross was thrilled with the spirit of his team. Ross was sacked in December. Shaun Maloney was hired and then fired in the space of four months. Hibs finished eighth in the league.Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Season 2020-21 – Hibernian 2 Kilmarnock 1
Three straight wins and five victories from their first seven games had Hibs flying high. A Martin Boyle double set the tone for the season ahead, as Jack Ross led his team through a remarkable campaign – which saw Hibs finish THIRD in the Scottish Premiership. With only cardboard cut-outs there to see it, due to Covid.Photo: SNS Group - Rob Casey
