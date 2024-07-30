1 . Season 2023-24 - Hibernian 2 St Mirren 3

Hibs were in the middle of their Europa Conference League adventure when league business rather inconveniently got in the way of their fun. This home loss was quickly forgotten, in fact, as Lee Johnson’s men went to Switzerland and beat Lucerne four days later. But the inability to gain domestic momentum eventually did for Johnson, who was sacked after his team lost away to Motherwell and at home to Livingston in their next two Scottish Premiership games.Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group