Lewis Neilson set to leave Hearts after agreeing a loan deal

St Johnstone are poised to complete the loan signing of Hearts defender Lewis Neilson in the next 24 hours. A deal has been agreed for the 21-year-old to spend this season at McDiarmid Park under the former Tynecastle coaches Craig Levein and Andy Kirk.

A number of Scottish clubs were competing for Neilson’s signature, but the Edinburgh News revealed last week that St Johnstone had made their move. The chance to play in the Premiership this term is a major factor in the player agreeing to the switch to Perth. He spent last year on loan in the Championship with Partick Thistle, making 43 appearances as they reached the promotion play-offs.

Neilson was often used as a holding midfielder at Firhill and St Johnstone could also utilise him in that role after losing Dan Phillips to Stevenage on freedom of contract last month. Defenders Ryan McGowan and Liam Gordon also left the club to join Livingston and Motherwell respectively.

Neilson is a versatile player who can also operate in central defence or at right-back as well as midfield. His Hearts game time was always likely to be limited this year with Frankie Kent, Daniel Oyegoke, Gerald Taylor, Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles and Stephen Kingsley all ahead of him in the queue for defensive places.

The move to St Johnstone is designed to test him against the best players in the top flight on a weekly basis. Hearts will then hope to integrate him into their first-team squad permanently, which would require a contract extension beyond summer 2025.