St Johnstone are keen to sign Hearts defender Lewis Neilson on loan and are one of several clubs chasing the versatile 21-year-old. They are looking to complete a deal for Neilson before the new William Hill Scottish Premiership season kicks off next weekend, although competition for his signature is fierce.

A number of other Scottish teams are also interested in Neilson, who spent last season on loan helping Partick Thistle push for promotion. He faces strong competition for game time at Hearts this year with Frankie Kent, Daniel Oyegoke, Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles and Stephen Kingsley all ahead of him in the queue for places in central defence.

Neilson played a sitting midfield role frequently for Thistle and can also operate at right-back. St Johnstone are aiming to strengthen in defensive areas after losing centre-back Liam Gordon to Motherwell and holding midfielder Dan Phillips to Stevenage. Ryan McGowan was released in May and subsequently joined Livingston.

Saints manager Craig Levein and his assistant Andy Kirk are both former Hearts coaches with plenty contacts at Riccarton. Those were utilised earlier this month when Kirk’s son, Makenzie, made a permanent move from Gorgie to Perth after a prolific season in attack for the Hearts B team last season. Now they would like to add another player from their old club.

Hearts will make a decision on Neilson’s future soon. His contract at Tynecastle Park runs until summer 2025 and there are several potential destinations open to him ahead of the new campaign.