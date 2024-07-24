SNS Group

The English midfielder is no stranger to Scottish football

Hearts are in advanced talks with Crystal Palace as they push to sign midfielder Malachi Boateng. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Dundee and the previous year at Queen’s Park, impressing with a series of strong performances at both clubs.

Hearts are in the market to strengthen their midfield and Boateng can play in the holding role or as an orthodox No.8. He is aggressive in the tackle but also comfortable with the ball at his feet. With midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof missing during pre-season preparations, Boateng would add a useful option in the central area for the Edinburgh club.

Other clubs in the English Football League and in European leagues are also keen on the player, but he is now edging nearer a move to Gorgie. His contract at Palace runs until summer 2025 and talks with Hearts are close to a conclusion.

Boateng would be the eighth new signing this summer at Tynecastle Park following goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, defenders Daniel Oyegoke, James Penrice and Gerald Taylor, midfielders Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda, plus forward Musa Drammeh.