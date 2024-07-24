SNS Group

Wigan Athletic have paid an undisclosed fee to sign the Englishman

Toby Sibbick has completed a move from Hearts to Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the English League One club, ending a two-and-a-half-year spell in Edinburgh.

Sibbick first joined Hearts on loan from Barnsley in 2020 and returned in a permanent deal in January 2022. His most memorable moment in maroon was most definitely his goal against Hibs in a 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Easter Road 12 months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He famously celebrated with fingers in his ears and referenced that moment with emojis in a farewell message posted on social media earlier today. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank @jamtarts for the past 2 and a half years,” read Sibbick’s post.

“It was a pleasure to come back and play for this club. As always, some huge ups and some downs. Made some friends for life which I’m grateful for and I wish them nothing but the best.” He signed off with a lion’s head with two fingers in its ears - mimmicking his pose after scoring in that cup tie.

X.com

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith explained Sibbick’s exit on the club’s official website: “I had an honest conversation with Toby and told him that chances to play first-team football were going to be limited,” he said. “That’s natural in football as your squad evolves over time, so it makes sense for him to move on.