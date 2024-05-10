The former Hearts star has talked up his good season to date

There are Hearts faces in the race for being the nation’s top marksman.

Callumn Morrison has joked he’ll be hoping for no spot kicks to go Hearts’ way for the rest of this season in pursuit of the SPFL golden boot.

The Falkirk winger has hit 23 league goals for the Bairns, who have romped to League One glory and secured a long-awaited return to Championship football. They waltzed through the third tier season unbeaten and the star formerly of Hearts has been a big reason why.

He left Tynecastle permanently in 2020 for the Falkirk Stadium after a series of loans away from Gorgie and has shone in navy blue. Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland is two behind him on 21 in the hunt for the SPFL golden boot and with Morrison left to wait to see if the Scotland striker can nudge ahead of him, he hopes penalties are a thing of the maroon past.

Morrison, 24, said: "I didn't expect to get 23 league goals. Shankland's two behind me, so I hope Hearts don't get any penalties or hopefully Kenneth Vargas hits them! We'll see.

"It's been a great season, individually and as a team. I was delighted to collect the PFA Scotland award, and to go unbeaten in the league and be Invincibles is great."

He added: "I am delighted. It has been a great season individually. It is a great group of lads in the changing room and their was pressure on us to stay undefeated.