Dhanda is with Ross County currently

The star will complete a transfer to Hearts ahead of next season.

Connor Randall will be sad to see Yan Dhanda leave Ross County - and he knows he’ll be hard to battle with when facing Hearts.

The versatile right-back featured at Tynecastle on loan from Liverpool in the 2017/18 season. He returned to Scottish football with the Staggies in 2020 and now hopes to help keep them up in the second leg of their Premiership play-off final against Raith Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dhanda was a key player in the first leg at Stark’s Park, scoring a penalty during a 2-1 win. He has signed a pre-contract to join Steven Naismith’s side at the end of the season and Randall will be sad to see him move on from Ross County.

That said, he hopes he can bow out with a win before then turning attentions to competing against him when Dhanda pulls on a Hearts jersey. Randall said: “It's clear to see how good he is.

“Hopefully he can carry that on into this game and do it again. He's good to play with. You see the quality he has with his delivery, his set-pieces. He's cool when he takes penalties, he's up there with the best I have played with.